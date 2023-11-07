Jessica Newton He was on the set of the program ‘Mande qué mande’ this Monday, November 6. In conversation with María Pía Copello, the director of Miss Peru spoke about Luciana Fuster’s new life after her victory at Miss Grand International 2023. Likewise, she spoke about the attitude that Patricio Parodi took while his girlfriend was preparing for this pageant. beauty. Along these lines, Newton made a forceful request to the member of ‘This is war’, which has surprised more than one.

What did Jessica Newton say about the relationship between Patricio Parodi and Luciana Fuster?

Jessica Newton thanked in the space ‘Whoever sends’ Patricio Parodi for your behavior during your partner’s participation, Luciana Fusterat the Miss Grand International 2023. In that sense, the former beauty queen maintained that the popular ‘Duck’ became an “incredible help” and filled him with praise. “The truth has been respectful, distant, fun,” commented the director of Miss Peru.

Likewise, Newton praised the couple made up of Fuster and Parodi. “They are happy. It is a young couple where they took the victory in such a beautiful way, they support each other so much that no one knows what is going to happen in anyone’s life,” he added.

Patricio Parodi said goodbye to Luciana Fuster at the airport in Peru and then they met again at the coronation of Miss Grand International 2023. Photo: composition LR/Diffusion/Instagram/ Luciana Fuster

What is the strong request that Jessica Newton made to Patricio Parodi?

Jessica Newton surprised the host of ‘Mande qué mande’, María Pía Copello, this Monday, November 6, by making a curious request to Patricio Parodi after Luciana Fuster’s triumph in an international beauty pageant. In that sense, the former beauty queen pointed out that there was a possibility that the popular ‘Pato’ would participate in Mister Perú Internacional.

“We still haven’t talked much (with Patricio Parodi), I’m observing him. He has a good body, handsome, he has intelligence”were the words of Jessica Newton.

