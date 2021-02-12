Jessica Newton answered some questions from her followers on her social networks. Through their stories of Instagram, the former beauty queen referred to the model Luciana Fuster after a consultation.

A user generated the question about which figure in the show he considers to be a Miss Peru. In response, the businesswoman mentioned the member of This is war.

“Now, Luciana Fuster I think is the one with the most conditions to be queen Newton wrote.

As is known, the 22-year-old is participating in This is War. As revealed to In the mouth of all, he has assured plans to work abroad.

Luciana Fuster on Miss Peru

He recently ruled on his preparation to compete in the national contest. In an interview with You are in all, he spoke about his interest in being part of Miss Peru.

“Can we know if at any time it has crossed your mind to be Miss Peru?”, They asked Luciana Fuster.

“I always miss it and sometimes it’s there going around and going,” replied the young competitor from América TV.

“It is something that everyone expects. In fact, yes, I always said that at some point I wanted to apply, but I still felt very young; I mean, not really anymore, I was saying it a couple of years ago, “he added.

It is worth mentioning that she already represented the country in the contest Miss Teen Pageant 2016 in Brazil, and was the winner.

