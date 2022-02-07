Jessica Newton He has been working, for some years, with his ‘nana’, with whom he has shown a great affinity for his charisma; however, she is not the only one in her house who feels very fond of her, but also her husband and daughters. ‘Rous’, as he affectionately calls him, is a well-known character on his social networks for the large number of times they have shared their conversations.

On this occasion, the director of Miss Peru showed how they prepared lunch at her beach house and joked with the popular “Rous” by asking her how her assistants were, referring to her husband Fernando Sánchez de Lamadrid and her son-in-law Deyvis Orosco. The charismatic nanny ‘annoyed’ Deyvis and it all ended with laughter.

The former model Jessica Newton was spending a beautiful weekend at her beach house in the company of her whole family. As shown in previous images, the ex-beauty queen’s partner is very enthusiastic when it comes to preparing food for her family and shares the tasks with her housekeeper whenever she can.

Jessica Newton shares the exact moment when her husband first held their grandson

Former model Jessica Newton was very happy to see how her husband Fernando Sánchez de Lamadrid carried his grandson Milan for the first time, son of his eldest daughter Cassandra Sánchez de Lamadrid and the singer Deyvis Orosco.

This is how he made it known by uploading a video to his official Instagram account where he shared the images saying: “I don’t know which of the two trembles more.”

Jessica Newton says that this Miss Peru 2022 will be renewed and will bring surprises

The director of Miss Peru, Jessica Newton, is the most enthusiastic person to search for the new queen who will represent us internationally in order to win the crown in 2022.

However, he has made it clear that this year will be different and seeks to have more plurality in the candidates to make the best choice. That is why he made a recommendation: “Registration is open throughout the country. For that we have representatives everywhere, but we are going to make some changes to give all the girls a greater opportunity. The idea is that we have the best representation in the country and we are working on that now (…)”.