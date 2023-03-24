Jessica Newton was this Wednesday, March 22, in Callao for the official presentation of the candidates for Miss Peru 2023. Luciana Fuster appeared there, who would have chosen to go to another beauty pageant. “Luciana is one of the candidates who has chosen the Miss Grand”, assured the president of the Organization of Miss Peru. So much so that different media were present to observe the models, but, above all, the ‘combatant’. She did not want to give statements for the cameras of “Love and Fire”but Magaly Medina’s ex-friend did and she even surprised with her opinions on the things magazinein which Patricio Parodi’s girlfriend was on the cover.

Luciana Fuster shines on the cover of ‘Cosas’ magazine. Photo: Instagram Capture

What did Jessica Newton say about the cover of Luciana Fuster in Cosas magazine?

reporters from “Love and Fire” They went to give the complaints to Jessica Newton about Luciana Fuster for not having wanted to testify, despite the fact that it was a duty to talk to the press. “I asked him about the subject of the cover of Things,” one of the collaborators of Cosas was heard to say. Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter.

To this, Newton quickly responded: “He looks horrible in the photo! It’s a bad picture!” These comments surprised those present, as he was referring to one of his most popular candidates.

Luciana Fuster is grateful to participate in the Miss Grand Peru

Upon learning that he will participate in the Miss Grand PeruLuciana Fuster did not hesitate to thank for all the support she is receiving with her participation in the beauty pageant and ignores the detractors.

“I am very grateful to each person who gives little words of encouragement. I feel that they are things that are adding to you, that are motivating you and that push you to continue moving forward. No (I will respond to detractors), for what? I take constructive criticism into account and nothing more”he said for “America shows”.