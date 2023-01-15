Jessica Newton represented the country in Miss Universe 1987. The peruvian businesswoman and organizer of Miss Peru shone in that edition of the beauty contest international. Although she did not win the crown, she was one of the favorites of the jury and the public when speaking in English and supporting social causes. She also competed in Miss South America 1987, in which she stood out for her eloquence when answering the usual questions.

Former model and beauty queen Jessica Newton Miss Peru was elected when she was only 21 years old. After that, she developed an outstanding career in these types of contests. That is why she is currently one of the most influential personalities in the modeling world.

How was Jessica Newton’s participation in Miss Universe 1987?

Before Jessica Newton As part of the maximum beauty pageant, she was elected Miss Peru 1987. For this, she participated in the national contest representing Callao. Among the members of the jury was Gladys Zender, the only Peruvian to win the Miss Universe.

It was thus that Newton Sáenz prevailed over the other 17 candidates and was crowned as the successor to the renowned model Karen Linderman Garcia. In addition, she received an Inca crown and a scepter made of silver in the final that took place in Cusco.

Jessica Newton stood out in Miss Universe 1987 representing Peru. Photo: composition LR/Missólogo Peru/Facebook

In this way, he traveled to Singapore to be part of the miss Universe 1987, which took place on May 27 at the World Trade Center. Jessica Newton was measured against 68 other beauty queens from different parts of the world.

The organizer of Miss Peru stood out above the rest for her good command of English and for announcing a social campaign in favor of children in South America who are in poor health. In addition, she paraded in a bathing suit and at night.

“We are working together (with other beauty queens) and we want to help hospitalized children in South America. I want to do it first in my country. When I met them, they were all very kind and said they wanted to come to my country to help me,” she said during her participation in Miss Universe 1987.

Jessica Newton surprised the audience and the jury by speaking the English language eloquently. Photo: capture YouTube / Miss Mexico

In what position was Jessica Newton in the Miss Universe 1987?

After his outstanding speech, Jessica Newton He managed to position himself in the Top 10 of the beauty pageant, a feat that Peru had not achieved for several years. Unfortunately, she could not enter the Top 5, but she was among the semifinalists of the hard-fought international contest.

In that edition, the Chilean model Cecilia Bolocco He got the long-awaited crown. Meanwhile, the Italian Roberta Capua was the first runner-up in Miss Universe 1987. While Michelle Royer, from the United States, and Inés María Calero, from Venezuela, were the second and third runner-up, respectively.

How was Jessica Newton’s participation in Miss South America 1987?

months before participating in the miss Universe 1987, Jessica Newton competed in Miss South America. Although she did not win the competition, she allowed him to learn how to function on stage and in front of cameras. In addition, she stood out for her eloquent answers to the different questions that the jury asked her.

Jessica Newton participated in the Miss South America 1987 in which she stood out, but did not win. Photo: capture YouTube

How old is Jessica Newton?

the businesswoman Jessica Newton he is 57 years old. She was born on December 19, 1965 in Callao. At the age of 21, she represented her place of origin in Miss Peru and won the pageant.

Why did Jessica Newton walk away from beauty pageants?

In 2004, Maju Mantilla brought the crown to Peru after winning the miss World. back then, Jessica Newton she was part of the team that organized the beauty contest in the country; However, the businesswoman made the drastic decision to withdraw from this type of event, since she had made a promise to her partner Fernando Sánchez de Lamadrid. The Peruvian and the Spanish got married, because Cassandra Sánchez’s mother would accept the proposal the day one of her participants wins an international crown.

What did Jessica Newton say about organizing beauty pageants in Peru?

After appearing in different beauty contests that led her to represent Peru, Jessica Newton She became the organizer of Miss Peru because she believes that there is a lot of talent.

“In a country where the rates of violence are high, we have to teach them their own value from a very young age, learn to defend themselves from others and, above all, from themselves, so that fear is not the barrier to allowing someone to touch them. ”, Expressed the businesswoman Jessica Newton to a local media.