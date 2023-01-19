Jessica Newtonformer queen and organizer of the Miss Peru, is the protagonist of her own love story with her husband Fernando Sánchez de Lamadrid. The couple have 7 children, among them the best known is Cassandra Sanchez de Lamadridcouple of the singer Deyvis Orosco.

The businesswoman does not miss opportune moments to dedicate words of affection to the father of her children on her social networks, for example on their anniversaries. She learns more about her romance below.

How did the romance between Jessica Newton and Fernando Sánchez de Lamadrid begin?

Although Jessica Newton, former queen of Miss Peru, has not provided extensive details of her romantic story with her husband Fernando Sánchez de Lamadrid, it has been possible to collect some particulars of their love relationship.

The mother of Cassandra Sánchez de Lamadrid revealed on her social networks that the cupid in relation had been the notary Donato Carpio, who was the one who presented them. The chemistry between them was instant.

“Fer saw me on stage and asked the notary to put him on stage, and he went to tell me that he liked it. Love at first sight, without a doubt.

In this way, Jessica Newton married the Spanish Fernando Sánchez de Lamadrid in 2004. By then, as shown in photos, the former Miss Peru 1987 had already given birth to her twins, as Sebastián accompanied her to the altar .

Jessica Newton married Fernando de Lamadrid more than 15 years ago. Her son Sebastián of hers accompanied her at the nuptials. Photo: LR composition / Instagram capture / The Republic

How long have Jessica Newton and her husband Fernando Sánchez been living in Lamadrid?

The exact date they met is unknown. Jessica Newton and Fernando Sánchez de Lamadridbut when they became parents in the year 1995 of Sebastián and Tamara, and later got married in 2004, the couple would have known each other for more than 27 years and been married for 18 years.

Cassandra, Jessica Newton’s eldest daughter, adopted the last name of her husband Fernando Sánchhez de Lamadrid. Photo: Composition LR/Instagram Shot/@jessicanewtonofficial_

Jessica Newton also revealed that the secret to achieving a lasting relationship would have been respect. “In 20 years we have never been offended.” she affirmed.