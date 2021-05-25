Janick Maceta is already on Peruvian soil after his applauded participation in Miss Universe 2021, a contest in which he was second finalist (third place). The model was received by her team and Jessica Newton He did not hesitate to welcome him through social networks.

The director of Miss Peru dedicated a publication to the national model and, although she could not see her on her arrival in the capital, she was very excited to have her back in the country to continue working on various projects of the organization.

“Welcome my queen. See you tomorrow, I’m happy to have you in Peru. I love you! ”Was the message he wrote on his official Instagram account.

In the clip you can see Janick Maceta arriving at her home and sending a greeting to Jessica Newton, in which she stressed that she would meet with her this Monday, May 24.

“Hi, Jess. I already arrived, I am already in my house. See you tomorrow because we have a lot of things to do and a lot of work to do. I love you so much, I’m going to give you a giant hug and thank you for always being there for me. I love you”

The reaction of users of Instagram Do not be late. Hundreds of people commented on the publication, which accumulated almost 90,000 views, and did not hesitate to leave a message of encouragement and congratulations to the Peruvian representative.

As reported days ago, Janick Maceta will do a small media tour to talk about his experience in the Miss Universe 2021 and will visit some tuned shows like JB on ATV and Magaly TV, the firm.

