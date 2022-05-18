Jessica Newton He did not think twice and stated that the dress worn by Magaly Medina at her niece’s wedding is not an “exclusive” design for the television host. After being consulted by Rodrigo González and Gigi Mitre, the organizer of Miss Peru assured that this design was created and made “several seasons ago”.

YOU CAN SEE Magaly Medina looks proud next to her family: “My father accompanied by his 6 children”

Jessica Newton: “The dress is beautiful”

During his last visit to the set of “Love and Fire”, Jessica Newton He sat down to talk with “Peluchín” and Gigi about the participants in the new edition of Miss Peru. However, both drivers did not miss the opportunity to consult the former beauty queen about some issues of local entertainment.

The presenters asked Newton what his opinion was on the elegant dress he wore Magaly Medina for the marriage of his niece, an event in which he also presented his entire family in networks. Before this query, the also businesswoman assured that it was a beautiful design, but that she had already seen it before in one of her ‘misses’:

“This is a beautiful dress that Maritza Mendoza made for Camila Escribans two years ago and what I can say in favor of it is that the dress is beautiful, the color is still in trend and it is very likely that they did not know that this dress has been used. before”.

YOU CAN SEE Who is Almendra Castillo, the model that will represent Peru at Miss Supranational 2022?

Who has used the same design?

According to the portal “Instarándula”, several netizens identified the dress she wore Magaly Medina at your last family event. “Ratujas Ratentas a Magaly on the day of a relative’s wedding, although her dress was already scanned by the furry rats”, read the Instagram stories. Indeed, Tepha Loza, Allison Pastor and Camila Escribans have worn this garment before.

Allison Pastor, Camila Escribans and Tepha Loza wear the same dress as Maritza Mendoza. Photo: Allison Pastor/Camila Escribans/Tepha Loza/Instagram

What was the last thing Jessica Newton said about Magaly?

Jessica Newton He had previously visited the set of “Love and Fire” last April. On that occasion, the former beauty queen did not hesitate to confess her feelings about Magaly Medinaafter both starred in a controversial public fight and this ended with the end of their friendship.