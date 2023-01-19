Jessica Newton nothing was saved after some netizens showed their wishes that she resign from the Miss Peru organization. After the elimination of Alessia Rovegno from Miss Universe 2022, on January 14, many users turned to Twitter to ask for the resignation of the former beauty queen and for her to be replaced by Janick Maceta. The businesswoman would not have liked the comments, so she came forward to respond to her critics.

Through a video on Instagram, he indicated that he would not step aside. “The owner of Miss Peru”, he highlighted in front of the camera lens.

“For all those who want to buy the franchise, so far I have not received any formal offer. I am always open, it is a business, but I am the owner, ”she added in the clip.

Jessica Newton congratulates Alessia Rovegno for representing Peru

Jessica Newton She was proud of Alessia Rovegno in Miss Universe 2022. Despite not taking the crown (she was only in the top 16), the Peruvian businesswoman left her a congratulatory message for reaching a considerable position in the contest.

“Bravo, Alessia Rovegno! I always knew that you would do great, you did an impeccable job and you had the whole world talking about Peru, ”she put on her Instagram account.

“You returned us to the top and you united us all in such difficult times in our country, I know better than anyone how much you have worked and I am very proud,” she added.

Jessica Newton leaves a message for Alessia Rovegno. Photo: capture/Instagram

Where is Jessica Newton?

After the end of Miss Universe 2022, Jessica Newton left for Europe to take a few days off and continue her work in the organization.

The director of Miss Peru is getting ready to look for the new representative of this 2023. The pageant will take place in the second half of the year.

Jessica Newton gets ready for Miss Universe 2023

As soon as Miss Universe 2022 ended, Jessica Newton announced the call for the next Miss Peru, who will represent the country at the gala that will take place in El Salvador.

“We are already in @missuniverse mode December 2023,” he posted on his social networks, attaching the video of President Nayib Bukele’s announcement.

Jessica prepares for Miss Universe 2023. Photo: Screenshot

When did Jessica Newton participate in Miss Universe?

The former model Jessica Newton She is the face of the Miss Peru organization, however, she also had the opportunity to participate in Miss Universe. Deyvis Orosco’s mother-in-law represented our country in 1987, when she was only 21 years old.

Jessica Newton participated in Miss Universe 1987 with only 21 years of age. Photo: composition LR/Facebook/Misologist Peru/capture YouTube/Miss Mexico

How did you become the organizer of Miss Peru?

Jessica Newton She was part of Miss Universe in 1987 at just 21 years old and after her experience, she returned to our country to take charge of the Señora Peru pageant. She then took care of organizing Miss Peru from 1992 to 2004 and in 2015 she returned to her position, dismissing Tito Paz.