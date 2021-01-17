On January 15, Jessica Newton announced through her Instagram account the decision to withdraw the model from the Miss Peru organization Shenaaz September, who was as a candidate for the contest through Miss Peru The Pre.

The justification behind the measure is due to a series of photos in lingerie that the young woman took as part of an advertising campaign.

About this, Jessica Newton said: “I understand that they have financial responsibilities with their families, I understand many things, but above all they have to learn to love and respect each other. To be the first to defend their image and their body ”.

Likewise, after putting one of the photos of Shenaaz September as the background, the Miss Peru organizer wrote: “This is not the image that we believe a platform should have to train adolescents.”

Shenaaz September on her expulsion from Miss Peru La Pre

The model also presented her vision of the events through her Instagram account and shared an extensive message addressed to Jessica Newton, in which she highlights that she is not a minor, that she was invited to participate as a candidate in Miss Peru La Pre , and that the photos taken were part of a professional campaign.

Similarly, through a post he refuted the words of Jessica Newton by pointing out that “just because a woman uploads photos in lingerie, it does not mean that she is not loved, valued or respected.”

15.1.2021 | Shenaaz September’s stories about her departure from Miss Peru La Pre. Photo: Shenaaz September / Instagram

Mónica Chacón clarifies the reason for the expulsion of Shenaaz September

In the Instagram stories she recorded, Jessica Newton tagged the Miss Peru 1996, Monica Chacón de Vettori, for being the director of the modeling academy to which Shenaaz September belongs.

Precisely, it was the young model who published the captures of the conversation she had with Mónica Chacón via WhatsApp, where the beauty queen explained that the cause of her retirement was due to two of her photographs, which were very explicit.

15.1.2021 | Capture of the conversation between Shenaaz September and Mónica Chacón. Photo: Shenaaz September / Instagram

Shenaaz September requests help from a feminist lawyer

On January 16, the former candidate for Miss Peru La Pre again turned to her stories on Instagram to request the help of her 12,900 followers to find a ‘feminist lawyer’, as she considers that Jessica Newton referred to her and her work as a model of a denigrating form.

“I am very clear that there are rules in every beauty contest. What bothers me is how he expressed himself about me. He denigrates women saying that by having photos in lingerie they do not love or respect each other, “said Shenaaz September.

16.1.2021 | Stories from Shenaaz September asking for help in finding legal advice. Photo: Capture Shenaaz September / Instagram

Miss Peru, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.