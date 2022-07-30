Jessica Newton She denounced in her Instagram stories on July 29 that criminals had pretended to be her to request money in her name. The president of the Miss Peru organization exposed what happened to her friend, the journalist Jhon Cano, who was contacted by the scammers who pressured him to donate money to a charity.

Scammers impersonate Jessica Newton

“Today I received a message from a person pretending to be Jessica Newton. In the thread of the conversation, he began to ask me for money for an NGO. It seemed very strange to me, taking into account that Jessica is not in the style of asking for money, “he said. John Canowho is a member of the public relations agency Premium Communications.

As a result, he asked his friends and contacts not to fall for the scam. “Be very careful because the crime wave is getting more and more serious,” she lamented. While Jessica Newton commented on the videos: “What’s wrong with people! How far will criminals go?

Jessica Newton: what did the scam message say?

With the musical background of “Two-legged rat” by Paquita la del Barrio, Jessica Newton showed the telephone number used by the criminals (917 898 914) and warned that it was not hers.

Similarly, he exposed the WhatsApp conversation with the excuse used by scammers to get money in his name, indicating that it would be a campaign for the benefit of the Children of the Sun Peruvian Foundationprivate entity in favor of boys and girls.

“We are going to give a donation of 30 thousand soles for the reconstruction of the home, since it is in a very bad state, and I don’t know if we can count on your help. As president of Miss Peru, I have to do this work, “the message reads.