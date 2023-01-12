One of the models most highlighted by expert missologists is Alessia Rovegno, who has stolen the attention of various media outlets in recent weeks for her personality and beauty. This Wednesday, January 11, the singer also appeared on the preliminary runway for Miss Universe 2022 and kept thousands of Peruvians expectant from start to finish, but, apparently, not everything would be honest in the beauty pageant. Through social networks, Jessica Newton revealed her discomfort with the mishaps suffered by the model.

What did Jessica Newton say about Alessia Rovegno’s catwalk?

Alessia Rovegno wore a striking suit of the year, a brilliant gala outfit and an amazing typical wardrobe that caused hundreds of comments on social networks. However, one of the details that caught the attention of her fans was the latter, since it was not the original design that Beto Pinedo created for the model.

For this reason, Jessica Newton also spoke out and supported what was said by her pupil. In this context, she hinted that in Miss Universe there would be acts of sabotage against Alessia Rovegno: “Now everything is understood. Did they break or did they break it? Also, her shoes and headdress were missing.

Alessia Rovegno’s suit broke before her presentation

Through social networks, Alessia Rovegno and Irma Miranda Sonora, Miss Mexico 2022, expressed some details of what they experienced behind the dressing rooms at Miss Universe. Among all that was told, the young woman indicated that she had a problem with her suit.

“Everything happened to me today, but I can tell you about the typical costume. The wings broke and, well, we were there, running around, but I still loved it and the typical costume that I wore was made by Beto Pinedo and it was spectacular, ”he revealed.

The radiant suit that Alessia Rovegno modeled on the preliminary catwalk

The last presentation of Alessia Rovegno was praised by various celebrities for the colors that Miss Peru’s wardrobe had. In order to represent the sunset of the Amazon, Beto Pinedo used warm tones, managing to stand out on the stage of Miss Universe 2022.