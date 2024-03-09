The renowned figure of the beauty pageant in Peru, Jessica Newton, did not hesitate to express her support for Lucía Arellano during her participation in the Miss World 2024. Through her Instagram account, Newton shared two stories showing his admiration for Arellano's performance in the international competition. It is important to emphasize that, despite her great effort and performance, the representative of our country did not manage to qualify as one of the 12 best in the contest.

What did Jessica Newton say about Lucía Arellano's participation in Miss World 2024?

Jessica Newton was following the Miss World 2024 very closely and constantly shared information on his Instagram stories. In the first post, you could see Lucia Arellano on its catwalk during the event, accompanied by the message: “Good luck. Let's go Peru.” In the second story, Newton praised Arellano's work in reaching the TOP 40 of the contest and highlighted that this was the second time in 20 years that a Peruvian managed to qualify since she left the direction of the contest.

“Second time, in 20 years, that a Peruvian has qualified since I left the direction of the contest, great work by Lucía Arellano”he wrote, in which he praised the Peruvian representative.

However, although many were waiting for his pronouncement, Olga Zumarán, the new director of the beauty pageant in Peru, did not show any type of public support for Arellano. Zumarán limited herself to sharing stories on social media about her where she was enjoying a vacation on the beach, without making reference to the performance of the Peruvian representative in the contest. We must not forget that she recently took the reins of the contest in Peru, which caused great controversy by stating that she would not choose media personalities for the contest. “Crowns are not sold here,” declared Trome.

Who won Miss World 2024?

Despite the support received, Lucía Arellano did not manage to advance to the TOP 12 of Miss World 2024 and was among the top 40 of the contest. Representatives from countries such as Brazil, Dominican Republic, Trinidad and Tobago, Botswana, Mauritius, Uganda, Czech Republic, England, Spain, Australia, India and Lebanon were those who qualified for the next phase of the competition.

Model Krystyna Pyszkova, representative of the Czech Republic, was crowned the winner of the Miss World 2024 pageant, in a ceremony held at the Jio World Convention Center in Mumbai, India. Her victory marks another milestone in the history of the pageant and consolidates its position as one of the most prominent beauty competitions in the world. And not only that, but the young woman combines her university studies in Law and Business Administration with her modeling career.

Pyszkova stood out among the 111 competitors from different parts of the world and left behind our representative, Lucia Arellano. Despite having managed to qualify among the top forty, Arellano was unable to advance to the next stage of the contest.

