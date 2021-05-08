“It gives me the feeling that I see ‘El Pavarotti del Óvalo de Santa Anita’, showing the ring, the watch, the jacket or the suit. I think that when a person is successful they don’t have to show it with material things “, were the words that Janet Barboza had to refer to the singer Deyvis Orosco in a recent interview.

In conversations with the newspaper Trome, the television host mentioned the change in attitude that she would have perceived in the cumbia singer, son of the remembered founder of the group Nectar, Jhonny Orosco.

In the same interview, Barboza He also slipped a possible reason to explain the change in Orosco. “I see a Deyvis and it gives me the feeling that it is not him, that he is perhaps trying to please the new family with whom he is now involved,” said the host, referring to the family environment of Cassandra Sánchez, the singer’s sentimental partner.

The comments of the presenter of America today They were soon known by Cassandra’s mother and the director of “Miss Peru”, Jessica Newton, who noted her annoyance at the statements of Barboza on their social networks.

“What a bad woman, always trying to hurt you,” he wrote. Newton on their Instagram stories. The description accompanies the headline of the newspaper and the theme “Víbora” from Los Embajadores criollos.

The presenter not only mentioned the influence that she has for her Jessica Newton on Deyvis Orozco. Earlier in the show that he leads, Barboza released a comment on both characters. “Trying to fit the mother-in-law to like it by showing watches, chains, jackets. For me there is an unfavorable interference from the mother-in-law, ”said the driver.

Jessica Newton, latest news:

