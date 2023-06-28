Definitely, Luciana Fuster was Jessica Newton’s favorite to win Miss Grand Peru 2023. This was confirmed in statements to “Love and fire”. The director of Miss Peru said that she was a key piece for the coronation of the member of “This is war” in the beauty contest. “This is the first time we have chosen. We never did it before and I think it’s important that each pageant we run has its own platform,” said the former beauty queen. She also stressed that the Peruvian representative is the favorite to win the international competition.

“Luciana Fuster is a world favourite. It has gone quickly, since its coronation, to be one of the world’s favorites,” he said. “Many people who applaud us today criticize us because we are not always going to do what everyone wants and that happens on each of the platforms of the world”, he added about the preference of the public to other contestants.

How did Jessica Newton react to Luciana Fuster’s triumph?

Jessica Newton was more than excited when she found out that Luciana Fuster won Miss Grand Peru 2023. In this regard, she asked for support for the young influencer to win the international competition.

“We have been congratulated by the international organization that was present for bringing such a beautiful queen to Vietnam and I am sure she will do very well,” she said.

Jessica Newton asks that the criticism against Luciana Fuster stop. Photo: LR Composition/LR File/América TV Capture

