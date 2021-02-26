On February 25, Jessica Newton made a sad announcement when informing, through Instagram, that the grandfather of the current Miss Peru, Janick Flowerpot, had passed away.

“He died this morning at home without having gotten medical support after weeks of trying by all means,” he said in a long post attached to a video.

“He did not have COVID-19,” he said, to later highlight the efforts that Janick Maceta and the Miss Peru organization made to get him to be treated.

“After more than 12 hours, a doctor has just approached his house to certify death,” he said.

In her video, Jessica Newton also expressed the outrage caused by the criticism that the Peruvian beauty queen received for her lack of activity on social networks.

Miss Peru: Janick Maceta says goodbye to his grandfather

The actual Miss Universe Peru 2020 He shared on his Instagram account a farewell letter dedicated to the memory of his grandfather Víctor, who died hours before.

“I will miss your sense of humor, that laugh that characterized you, the jokes you made us. That is how I want to always remember you, “said the model after previously recounting some anecdotes from her childhood with him.

In the final part of her message, Janick Maceta wrote: “I am happy that you have been my daddy and it hurts me a lot to lose you. I love you and I will love you all my life ”.

25.2.2021 | Janick Maceta’s post remembering his grandfather Victor. Photo: Janick Maceta / Instagram

