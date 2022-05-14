Everything indicates that Jessica Newton he already likes the world of entertainment. After the organizer of Miss Peru scandalously ended her friendship with Magaly Medina, the former beauty queen has constantly declared for “Love and fire”. According to the businesswoman, has already begun to find a taste for cameras from the show Rodrigo Gonzalez Y Gigi Miter.

Jessica Newton: “I’m already getting used to your microphone”

Jessica Newton She left behind her speech about wanting to completely get away from show business to become a professed follower of the TV show. Rodrigo Gonzalez Y Gigi Miter. The leader of the Miss Peru contest spoke for the cameras of “Love and fire”, and even dared to joke about how comfortable she felt. “I’m already getting used to your microphone. I’m liking it. Imagine the rating you can get if I give my opinion,” said the businesswoman.

Given this, Gigi did not miss the opportunity to invite Jessica to talk about more celebrity issues in the entertainment show that she shares with ‘Peluchín’: “But you also have to give your opinion when we make all kinds of notes.” Given this, her partner added that “no one is saved” from speaking for her program in Willax.

‘Peluchín’ makes Mister Supranational Peru 2022 dance

In addition to the complicity in the declarations of Jessica Newton, another moment of the conversation caught the attention. True to his style, Rodrigo Gonzalez wanted to talk to Nicholas Robertwho is the current Mister Supranational Peru and successor to Varo Vargas.

Asked to demonstrate her dancing skills, everyone present, including Jessica and alessia rovegno, joined the drivers for a brief moment of fun. “Nicola half ‘duracel’ I see you, you have to loosen up more”, joked Gigi after having seen the model.

What was the last thing Jessica Newton said in “Love and fire”?

Jessica Newton had visited the set of Rodrigo Gonzalez Y Gigi Miter to make it clear how he felt about the end of his friendship with Magaly Medina. The former beauty queen made it clear that she did not hold any grudge against the driver:

“I have removed all the toxic things from my life, I mean the toxic and one of the toxic things is talking about things that don’t add up to me,” Newton said. “I have withdrawn everything toxic from my life and that includes touching on topics that are somehow unpleasant, that topic had its moment, it was very unpleasant, it did a lot of damage to my family and I’ll leave it there.”

Jessica Newton sad for Varo Vargas

Before meeting the new Mister Supranational Peru 2022, Jessica Newton was sorry because Varo Vargas will say goodbye to the band of the contest to deliver it to the new representative of the country. “I am sad because Varo has been a person who has not only led the band, but has already become part of our organization and to whom I am not going to say goodbye,” she said on her social networks.