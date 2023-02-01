Former beauty queen Jessica Newton minimizes Magaly Medina’s statements against Deyvis Orozco, who was denounced for alleged fraud.

In its latest edition, Magaly Medina He filed a report that leaves his ex-friend’s son-in-law in a bad light Jessica Newton. The popular ‘Urraca’ exposed the complaint made by a businessman from Apurímac, who accuses Deyvis Orosco of alleged fraud. According to this producer, he hired “Bomboncito” to give a presentation in Abancay, and despite the fact that he made the corresponding deposit to the artist, days before the event, the singer would have decided to cancel his participation.

Deyvis Orosco is facing a lawsuit. Photo: Composition LR/ Screenshot.

Given this, Magaly Medina attacked the son-in-law of Jessica Newton. “We have called Deyvis to get his opinion, but he has not released any defences. That same day he stood up people from Abancay, appeared in Tacna, that seems very irresponsible to me, it does not speak well of a person as an artist and as a person. businessman,” said the presenter.

How did Jessica Newton take Magaly’s words?

The Republic contacted Jessica Newton to find out her opinion on the report presented by the ‘Magpie’. However, the director of Miss Peru minimized what was said by the ATV figure, as she assures that she does not tune in. In this sense, Jessica revealed that she is not interested in the opinion of her former confidante.

“I don’t watch that show, I’m not interested in anything they say on that show. I don’t waste my time on anything that doesn’t interest me,” Jessica said.

Why are Jessica Newton and Magaly no longer friends?

As Magaly Medina clarified in her program, she considers herself a journalist before a friend, so she regretted that the former beauty queen wanted to seek some kind of benefit from the affection she felt for her.

Magaly Medina denies having a friendship with Jessica Newton. Photo: Composition LR / screenshot.

“Better not tell me in private, you have to be consistent with what you say. I love that people tell me in my bare face what they think, I don’t like doubles (…). Everyone warned me not to become friends with her, it’s true, many people told me, I’m not going to say a name because the world is ending. There are some who were witches, ”she said at the time.