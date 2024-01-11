She did not remain silent. Jessica Newton She enjoys her vacation in Spain, prior to the start of the different national beauty pageants such as Miss Universe, Miss Grand International and Miss International. Taking advantage of the free time he has, Newton answered some questions from his followers on his social networks, one of them referred to the former miss Perú Universo Janick Pot. The question arose from a rumor of a rift between them.

What did Jessica Newton say about Janick Maceta?

In a dynamic of questions and answers, Jessica Newton He revealed that he has a good relationship with Janick Maceta, so much so that to this day they continue to maintain contact.

“I love Janick Maceta very much. He is a spectacular person, we are always in contact”reads an Instagram story.

Jessica Newton made public her great affection for Janick Maceta. Photo: Instagram/Jessica Newton

How many children does Jessica Newton have?

In another response to his followers, the popular 'Queen Mother' He said that he has four children: Cassandra, Tamara, Miranda and Sebastián. In addition, he mentioned that his son is close to marrying his fiancée.

Sebastián will marry Arianna Domínguez, who is dedicated to graphic design and digital illustration. In the photo he shared, you can see two of his daughters (Cassandra and Tamara Sánchez de Lamadrid) and his mother, Olga Sáez.