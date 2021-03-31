This March 31, Magaly Medina celebrates her 58 years, therefore her dear friend Jessica Newton like your daughter Cassandra Sánchez de Lamadrid They dedicated some emotional words to him, wishing him the best vibes in this new return to the sun.

Through her social networks, the organizer of Miss Peru greeted the figure of ATV and expressed all her affection.

“Happy Birthday, ‘Maga.’ Have a spectacular year my dear ‘Maga’, may we have the opportunity to travel the world. You know I love you. I wish you the best for this new return to the sun that you begin today full of health and surprises and blessings ”, reads the publication that Jessica Newton dedicated to Magaly Medina.

Greeting from Jessica Newton Photo: Instagram

Similarly, Cassandra Sánchez from La Madrid also used her official Instagram account to greet the host of Magaly TV, the firm.

“Happy Birthday, ‘Maga.’ May this year take away everything bad and only leave you what makes you shine and be happy. I hope to be able to celebrate together soon, ”the businesswoman wrote on her social networks.

Cassandra Photo Post: Instagram

Magaly Medina announces the end of her marriage with Alfredo Zambrano

During the broadcast of her program on March 30, Magaly Medina reported that she ended her relationship with Alfredo Zambrano.

“I have decided to separate from my husband. I must emphasize that there are no third parties here, ”said the ATV figure.

“What I want is for Alfredo to find happiness on the road ahead and I think it’s the same thing he wants for me,” he added, thus ending their union of more than four years.

Magaly Medina, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.