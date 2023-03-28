Magaly Medina He has been going through a difficult situation since the death of his father. Many show business characters have shown their condolences to the ‘Magpie’, including Jessica Newton, with whom she used to have a solid friendship, but due to discrepancies that bond was broken. However, the president of the Organization of Miss Peru did not hesitate to support the TV presenter in this hard moment and attended the wake of Luis Medina, where he strongly embraced the figure of ATV. This sparked rumors about a possible reconciliation between the two and the “love and fire” approached the former model to ask her about it.

“I think it was a time to accompany and respect. I went to accompany my friend, not the public person”expressed Jessica Newton about the hug with Magaly Medina.

The meeting between Magaly Medina and Jessica Newton

After the death of his father, Magaly Medina He received various expressions of solidarity and, leaving differences aside, he received a hug from Jessica Newton, who was his friend at some point. The moment was captured by the media.