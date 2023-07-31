“I was dumbfounded and speechless. This was a clean program where we talked about everything, culture, current affairs and politics. Oscar Awards were also hosted. So Jessica Morlacchi commented on the cancellation of Today is another day in which she covered the role of one of the “stable affections” during an interview with SuperGuidaTv.

“We gave so many smiles and so much light-heartedness without ever falling into trash or vulgarity – he continued -. It is not clear to me why this path was interrupted but I always hope in my heart that it can be resumed in the future. Serena also has an out of the ordinary culture and intelligence”. Then, she concluded: “I had the pleasure of working with journalists and personalities from the entertainment world, but I had never seen cultural preparation like Serena’s”.