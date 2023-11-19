Miss Universe 2023 is over and Camila Escribns, a Peruvian representative, entered the top 10 this year. Although she didn’t win, the 25-year-old is more than happy to have come far in the eyes of the world. This effort was also emphasized by Jessica Newton, the organizer of Miss Peru, who was in El Salvador accompanying the national candidate. After the final, both met again and had a tender moment.

What did Camila Escribens say after her time at Miss Universe?

Although he did not win the crown of Miss Universe 2023, the Peruvian model Camila Escribens managed to be among the group of the 10 best candidates in the competition. For this reason, the national representative used her social networks to speak out and thank her for the support she received from her compatriots throughout the contest.

Camila Escribens speaks out after finishing in the top 10 of the Miss Universe. Photo: capture/Twitter/Camila Escribens

“Top 10! Thank you, my beautiful Peru, for giving me all the support and love possible these weeks in El Salvador. It was not easy, but not impossible, we achieved classification and put the name of Peru in front of the eyes of the world in the Miss Universe. I promised I wouldn’t let you down, I love you.“, wrote.

How was the reunion of Camila Escribns and Jessica Newton?

After the final gala of the most important beauty pageant in the world, Camila Escribns and the other candidates were reunited with their family and close friends. Thus, the representative of Peru, upon getting off the bus that transported her after the ceremony, saw Jessica Newton again, with whom she hugged and they starred in an emotional moment.

“Bravo, Camila Escribens! What emotion and pride to see you compete with all your heart in the Miss Universe and become the sixth Peruvian to reach the top 10 in history. Never doubt what you are capable of, my queen, remember that planes take off against the wind and then rise“Wrote the head of Miss Peru on her social networks.