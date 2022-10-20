It has written a crime was a rarity from its beginnings, it was born as a series about a retired magician on NBC and ended up telling the story of an amateur detective on CBS, it was about to have Jean Stapleton as protagonists, one of the most recognizable faces for the Americans thanks to All in family, and Doris Day, but it was the British Angela Lansbury who immortalized the most famous novelist of the fictional Cabot Cove. At a time when television was beginning to show its eagerness to catch young viewers, it did not offer sex, action or explicit violence. The failure was so predictable that its producers received condolences before the premiere, nobody expected it to last more than one season, but it remained on the air for 12 years; Today it is hard to believe that anyone doubted his success.

More information

Lansbury made the role so much her own that anyone would have bet it was written for her. She dressed it in her own details, like the B for Jessica B. Fletcher, an homage to her friend Bea Arthur—the Dorothy of the golden girls—and endowed that undisguised transcript of Miss Marple, whom he had already played in broken mirror, bold and modern. Fletcher was a widow, but she did not live anchored in the past, she did not deny flirting or regret not having children and grandchildren, she never let herself be overwhelmed and patiently dealt with the greatest enemy of older women: condescension.

In the face of so many sad detectives, clinging to their traumas and their double whiskeys, Jessica Fletcher had no cynicism or whimsy; she did not quote Spinoza or play the harpsichord, she was not a misanthropist nor did she punish her peers with her sharpness. So much normality could have been boring, she was in charge of avoiding it the talent of a prodigious actress, shocking in the messenger of fear, lovely in the novice witch, hilarious as Salome Otterbourne from death on the nile. He transformed a formulaic fiction into a timeless classic with intergenerational charm, one of those series that take you home as soon as you listen to its tune, John Addison’s music is homely.

After its cancellation, the critic of Washington Post Tom Shales wrote: “it was an oasis of civility in the cold and cruel desert of the primetime. She was decent, cultured and sophisticated. She had good manners.” It is difficult to find words that better fit what she was It has written a crime and what, I suspect, was Angela Lansbuy.

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISION on Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.

Receive the television newsletter All the news from channels and platforms, with interviews, news and analysis, as well as recommendations and criticism from our journalists SIGN UP