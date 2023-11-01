10 years ago, Jessica Foscarin had a benign mole removed. After the discovery of a lump, it emerged that the diagnosis at the time was wrong

The story of Jessica Foscarin it sparked a lot of anger. She died at the age of 31, following a malignant melanoma discovered in the same place where, 10 years before her, the girl had removed a mole defined as benign.

She was only 19 years old when Jessica Foscarin underwent a surgery to remove a mole on the breast, which had been deemed benign by doctors. Her life then continued in a very normal way, but after more than 10 years something happened that the young girl didn’t expect. At the same point, doctors have found a lumpresult then a malignant melanoma, which led to his death within a few months. Jessica’s family have filed a complaint and want the situation to be clarified. It was requested one million euros in damages.

They are certain that there was one behind the thirty-one-year-old’s death wrong diagnosis of that removed mole. According to her family, if Jessica had been treated properly, she would have survived and the metastases would not have spread.

The truth about Jessica Foscarin’s mole

During the chemotherapy and treatments, after the discovery of the lump, the doctors tried to understand what it was the origin of the tumor. It was then that Jessica’s thoughts returned to that benign mole that had been removed in the past. The medical records and tissue sample removed during surgery were retrieved and reanalyzed. Unfortunately, the sad truth has emerged. It was a malignant skin tumor, the diagnosis was wrong. But by then it was already too late for the thirty-one year old and within a few months it was turned off forever.

The family’s lawyers started a legal battle after news of a link between that mole and the lump and requested compensation. Next March will begin civil trial.

However, the Ulss 3 company said it was calm, since the victim’s clinical case was complex and the diagnosis extremely difficult. Here is what was stated: