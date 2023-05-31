Conegliano, dinner with her parents and then fell ill in her room, Jessica Andreatta died at the age of 24

A very serious and heartbreaking episode occurred in recent days in the Conegliano area. Unfortunately a girl of only 24 years, called Jessica Andreatta she died, after a sudden illness that struck her at home, while she was in her room.

For the family and for all those who loved her, these are great days grief and sadness. About her Her friends during the 4 days of hospitalization went to her to talk to her and sing her the songs that she loves so much loved.

According to information released by the local newspaper, Treviso Today, the events took place on the evening of Thursday 25 May. Precisely in the municipality of Coneglianolocated in the province of Treviso.

Jessica, like every night, had dinner with her family and then went up to hers room. It seemed to be a day like any other and up until that point, he never got serious Health problems.

However, it’s only around 10.30pm, that the father heard a strange thud coming from his room. Obviously he immediately went to check, but it was when he entered that he found the girl unconscious between his bed and the wall.

From here the desperate started alarm to the sanitary ware. A neighbor, who works in a retirement home, immediately started the resuscitation maneuverswaiting for rescuers.

The hospitalization and sad death of Jessica Andreatta

The doctors who intervened found her still unconscious. They laid out his recovery urgently at the Conegliano hospital. Where they transferred her to the ward of intensive care.

In the 4 days of agony, his family and all his friends always remained with him flank. They sang her songs that he loved so much and tried to talk to her as much as possible, with the hope that she would would wake up.

However, on the evening of Monday 29 May, the 24-year-old girl exhaled hers last breath. Despite the agony of her loss, her parents decided to give their consent to her organ donation. The funeral is scheduled for Thursday 1 June.