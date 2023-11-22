Deyvis Orosco and Cassandra Sánchez make up one of the most established couples in the world of entertainment. The popular ‘Bomboncito’ and Jessica Newton’s daughter had gotten engaged on more than one occasion, but they did not specify the date of their marriage, which generated questions from the public and figures like Magaly Medina. This Wednesday, November 22, Janet Barboza He indicated when the wedding of the leader of the Nectar Group and the businesswoman would take place, which made people uncomfortable. Cassandra’s mom. She spoke out.

What did Janet Barboza say about Deyvis Orosco and Cassandra Sánchez?

The program ‘América hoy’ began its edition this Wednesday, November 22, and announced when the wedding would take place. Deyvis Orosco and Cassandra Sánchez. Ethel Pozo pointed out that Janet Barboza He knew what day the couple’s wedding would take place.

In this regard, the popular ‘Rulitos’ explained that she saw the wedding invitation of the cumbia singer and Jessica Newton’s daughter and, in that part, it appeared that this Saturday, November 25 The expected event would take place. Although the couple has not confirmed this news, the director of Miss Peru and mother of Cassandra Sánchez ruled out what Barboza mentioned.

Deyvis Orosco and Cassandra Sánchez have not yet confirmed the news of their marriage. Photo: LR composition/ Instagram/ Cassandra Sánchez.

What did Jessica Newton say about her daughter Cassandra Sánchez and Deyvis Orosco’s wedding plans?

After Janet Barboza specified a date for the wedding of Cassandra Sánchez and Deyvis Orosco, the production of ‘América hoy’ asked Jessica Newton about this event. In this regard, the director of Miss Peru denied that a marriage was celebrated this Saturday the 25th and made this revelation. “I’m going to celebrate my grandson’s birthday.”said the businesswoman.

“That idea that signing a piece of paper changes your life and that you are happy forever is something that we should even get out of girls’ heads. “Women don’t need to get married to be happy,” she added.