Jessica Chastain (Sacramento, 46 ​​years old) is already at the San Sebastián Film Festival. The actress comes to present Memory, directed by Mexican filmmaker Michel Franco, and one of the most anticipated films of the festival. Upon her arrival at the María Cristina hotel in the Basque city, Chastain was received by dozens of fans, with whom she met selfies and to whom he signed autographs. Very smiling, he seemed happy to be able to be in this edition, very marked by the absence of stars due to the strike of writers and actors. The writers’ strike seems to finally come to an end thanks to a principle of agreement, which could also accelerate the negotiations of the actors, who for now are still waiting for the studios to listen to their demands.

But Chastain, as happened at the Venice Festival, has permission from the union to attend the event as long as she makes public the demands of her sector and presents an independent project, that is, one that is not produced by a large studio. . For this reason, and as has been common in recent weeks, he did not pose without his Hollywood Screen Actors Guild t-shirt, with which he makes it clear that he is coming to present his film, but also to tell the world why the actors and screenwriters of Hollywood has paralyzed the industry. The actors demand an improvement in economic conditions and the demand for transparency from the platforms when reporting on their audiences and image rights. In addition, they want to regulate the use of artificial intelligence and the digitization of their image, one of the most complicated points of the negotiation and that worries the sector the most.

«I am part of the lucky ones. I am aware that my career gives me a good standard of living, it gives me health insurance, it helps me take care of my family. There are many SAG-AFTRA members who struggle to earn a living wage. 87% of my union does not earn the 26,000 a year to receive health insurance. It is our responsibility to be with them. “We are united and demand fair contracts,” the actress said at a union event before embarking on the European tour to present Memory.

With Gucci glasses and jewelry, white Celine platforms, the SAG-AFTRA (actors union) t-shirt and a striking yellow suit, the actress greeted and interacted with all the fans who welcomed her with applause and shouts in San Sebastián. She will go to the red carpet tonight, just before the screening of Memory, where he shares the bill with actor Peter Sarsgaard. In Memory she plays Sylvia, a social worker who bears the traumatic weight of alcohol addiction and sexual abuse. The story will delve into an impossible sentimental equation, in which a man who is losing his memory approaches a woman who is not able to cope with her past traumas.