By: Marie Claire Magazine

The winner of the last Academy Award, Jessica Chastain, gave an extensive interview about her career as a producer and actress in 2022. Today she is considered “a Hollywood heavyweight that doesn’t stop”, as described by Marie Claire magazine. “ It is one of the most respected and powerful, known as much for her work ethic as her cutting chin.”

In her third Oscar nomination, she won it for playing the famous televangelist in The Eyes of Tammy Faye. Chastain, as producer, has been deciding each character that she will count. She’s now she’s on the Showtime series, ‘George & Tammy‘, about the ’70s couple, the Wynettes. “She made decisions in her life. Being a producer means you have to watch that in writing. You have to say, ‘Whoa, whoa. We need to honor women as human beings. They make their own decisions, just like men.’”

The idea of ​​female agency interested her since she was a child. “My mom raised me. She was very close to my grandmother, who was single for most of her life. I remember she was in the sixth grade, my sister was in the fourth grade, my brother was in the first grade, and my mother was working as a waitress. We were home all the time alone at night. There was no other option. My mom couldn’t afford childcare, and she was trying to feed us.”

For her, the film Blackest Night was a before and after in his career , also due to the criticism that the filmmaker received. “I did that movie, and I love (director) Kathryn Bigelow. She had just won the Best Director Oscar for The Hurt Locker and the way they treated her was like ‘this is crazy. I really felt a gender difference.”

Jessica Chastain won best actress at the 2022 SAG Awards. Photo: TBS Capture

Chastain wants to make sure the stories of real women in vulnerable positions are heard loud and clear. “I’m going to say something controversial right now, and I’ve had a margarita, so nobody’s stopping me. I’ve done a lot of press recently, and a lot of people want to talk about Ukraine. But when I mention Iran, nobody wants to talk about it. I think it’s a revolution led by women, and I think in Ukraine the majority are white people.”

The actress has worn a T-shirt in honor of Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old Iranian woman who died in custody. “I am fiercely protective of women. It’s my big fight,” she says. “I also celebrate them as human beings. Which means I can play characters who are flawed and sometimes do terrible things. It seems there is a cost,” she admits, tears forming in the corner of her eye. “At the same time that it costs me something, I gain something.”

It would be much easier to stay in your lane. To retire to the Manhattan home she shares with her husband and her two children, whom she is fiercely protective of. “I never talk about my personal life. But I had a conversation with my daughter not long ago. And when you talk to kids it’s like ‘what do you want to be when you grow up?’. And she said, ‘I want to be a mom. And I was like ‘that’s a great thing. But you know, you can be more than one thing.’ She says, ‘What do you mean?’ I said, ‘Well, look at me, honey; I’m mom. I am an actress. I am a producer. I am a friend. You can be the president. You can be a mom. And it was so shocking for her to hear all of this.”