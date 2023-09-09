Jessica Chastain (Sacramento, 46 ​​years old) has arrived at the Venice festival and has done so dazzling. The actress has come to present her next work, Memory, by Mexican director Michel Franco. The actress assured upon her arrival that she was “incredibly nervous.” It is not for less. The festival is celebrated in the middle of the strike of Hollywood actors and screenwriters, and most of the stars have declined to go. But the protagonist of films like interstellar and series like Stories of a marriage He had permission from the actors union. During the day she wore a t-shirt that expressed his support for all his colleagues who continue to fight so that the benefits of large studios are distributed more fairly.

This year’s is being an atypical red carpet where many of the big Hollywood stars have been replaced by models and influencers. With this panorama, Chastain’s presence has left some of the most special moments of this 80th edition of the Mostra. For the occasion, the actress chose a metallic dress from the Italian brand Gucci, which had thousands of gold and silver sequins sewn on it. Behind looks There is the stylist of the actress Elisabeth Stewart. Both have been working together for years and creating some of the most memorable outfits for major festivals and award galas. As Stewart explained in an interview with Vanity Fair, Chastain always “has a lot to say” about what she wants to wear. “Not needing a plan B is my number one rule when it comes to styling,” declared the stylist.

At the festival press conference, Chastain did not avoid talking about the situation in which the Hollywood industry finds itself. “I am very lucky and I am aware of it, this profession is wonderful and that is why we actors are often made to feel that we have to be silent to protect future job opportunities,” said the Oscar winner for Tammy Faye’s eyes. “I believe that it is precisely that environment that has allowed workplace abuses to be perpetrated for decades and is also responsible for abusive contracts to union members.”

Memory, the film starring Jessica Chastain, competes for the Golden Lion. In the film, the actress plays Sylvia, a social worker who bears the traumatic weight of alcohol addiction and sexual abuse. In the story she will enter into an impossible sentimental equation, in which a man who is losing his memory approaches a woman who is not able to cope with the horror that her memories cause him.