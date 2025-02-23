Although they were separated, she in Bilbao and he in Seville, has long since moved to the Andalusian city after having met in Big Brother VIP.

However, far from sitting good to the couple, it seems that this decision has ended badly. Even in ruptureas announced by Amor Romeira this Sunday in Party.

According to the collaborator, The couple is currently brokenalthough it is not known if in the future a second chance will be given. That is, according to its sources, it cannot be said that the break is definitive.

According to Romeira, The model would be upset that the artist leaves her side These last weeks, in which, coinciding with his move to Seville, he seems to have more plans outside the couple, something that has ended up jumping through the air. “She has learned some lies”love has commented.

In addition, according to the program, both They have stopped being followed in networks. They have even commented that she has blocked the artist. That turns back in this separation or not, now, it only depends on them, but according to the program, the break is more than a reality.