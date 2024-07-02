It is a gaze in orbit. And Jessica Bouzas bites at every shot, surprising, winning (6-4 and 6-2, in 66 minutes) and presenting herself in style. Dear tennis, here I am: in the Cathedral of Wimbledon, the court among the courts, and against the defending champion, Marketa Vondrousova. At 21 years old and 83rd in the world, the first bite in a major. “At first I was very nervous, but as the match progressed I felt better. And at the end I was comfortable, like at home,” she smiles at the public in English, becoming the great protagonist of this rainy Tuesday in which the closed roof of the English centre multiplies the reverberation of the shouting.

Bouzas had been offering some clues, proof that desire, conviction and stubbornness, as well as sacrifice, often lead to reward. In spring he entered the top-100 of the circuit and also scored her first victory in the elite, against Paula Badosa in Madrid. The sowing that began as a child, when she started hitting balls on the courts of Vilagarcia de Arousa, inflated like stuffed animals by the water, is now translated into results that little by little are granting her visibility. In any case, it was difficult to imagine the success in the centre, because of logic, but in tennis, logic sometimes tends to lose all meaning.

Bouzas had only played five matches on grass, the four she played last year at Wimbledon – three in the qualifying round and the first round – and the one she lost a few days ago at the Veneto Open (Italy) against the Romanian Anca Todoni, ranked 142nd in the world. However, against Vondrousova (25 years old and sixth strongest at the moment) two inverted dynamics coincide: her appetite and efficiency, and the sudden decompression of the Czech, who closes with seven double faults and 28 unforced errors, compared to the Spaniard’s 14. Reliability and enjoyment of the latter, with a smile from ear to ear. “I was only thinking about enjoying the moment. I just wanted to have a good time, play freely, and I have achieved that.”

The young Galician looks back and thinks that the effort, the sacrifices, leaving home at 13 to go to Xàbia – training at David Ferrer’s academy – and the subsequent move to Madrid, where she continues to grow, have been worth it; slowly, but with an apparently firm step. She is making herself known now, and a victory against Cristina Bucsa (6-4, 4-6 and 7-6(5) against Ana Bogdan) would give her more flight in the rankingTrained by Roberto Ortega for a year and a half, between the Chamartín Tennis Club and the facilities of the Madrid Tennis Federation (FTM), she has always found inspiration in the power of Garbiñe Muguruza and off the court in reading.

The tennis books now say that she is only the second player to beat the previous year’s champion in the first round of London, after American Lori McNeil’s smash in the 1994 edition against German Steffi Graf. So she celebrates, incredulous and at the same time with the unshakeable faith that has brought her to this point, glory in London. No small feat.

“I am very happy, this is one of the most important moments of my life, of my career, on this court, it is amazing. The atmosphere of this tournament is one of the most beautiful I have ever played in,” she says excitedly, still on the velvety green carpet of Centre Court. “I am surprised with myself, I was nervous at the beginning, but then everything was nice here, elegant, my first time here, on Centre Court… I am going to celebrate with my team, with whom I have lived through hard times; now I have to enjoy this one…”, concludes Bouzas happily, in full professional bloom; if she continues like this, she will be another asset for the needy second unit of national tennis.

TATTOOS AND THE SYMBOLIC POWER OF A LIGHTNING STRIKE: “IT IDENTIFIES ME” AC | London Bouzas describes herself as “a normal girl” and is at ease when speaking to journalists. She speaks fluently in English and, when asked about it, explains the origin of some of her tattoos. She has “seven or eight” and, she says, identifies herself most with one of them. “I have a lightning bolt,” she says, referring to a symbol that also hangs from her neck, suspended from a golden chain. A regular on the ITF and 125 circuits —the categories that precede the WTA tournaments—, she is slowly beginning to enter the dynamics of the elite. Her progress pleases the captain of the Spanish team, Anabel Medina, who called her up in 2021 to act as sparring at the Billie Jean King Cup held in Prague.

