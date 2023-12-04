Magaly MedinaHe has criticized the couple made up of Deyvis Orosco and Cassandra Sánchez on more than one occasion. Months ago, the TV host questioned ‘Bomboncito’ for not planning his wedding with his girlfriend, even though she had asked for her hand on two occasions. Now that it was known that the ‘lovebirds’ would get married, the ‘Magpie’ revealed where this special event would take place and maintained that this place would have been obtained by exchange. Given this, Jessica Newton decided to send a strong message to her former friend.

What did Magaly say about the place where Cassandra and Deyvis’ wedding will be?

Some days ago,Magaly MedinaHe took advantage of his program to tell exclusive details of the marriage ofDeyvis OroscoandCassandra Sánchez de Lamadrid after both said through a video that they would get married civilly.

“We saw the virtual report that they sent to their guests (…) They are going to do it on December 21 in one of the rooms at the Belmond Miraflores Park hotel, where Jessica Newton does her Miss Peru events, the baby shower was also there , the baptism. That is, the juicy exchange”, commented the ‘Urraca’, who also questioned the couple for not getting married through religious means.

What strong response did Jessica send to Magaly for revealing the hotel where her daughter’s wedding will be?

Jessica Newton He was encouraged to respond to his ex-friend. Magaly Medina through their social networks, after the ‘Urraca’ alleged that the venue where the marriage of her daughter Cassandra Sánchez and her son-in-law Deyvis Orosco would take place was obtained by exchange.

“The boys will get married civilly at the Belmont hotel because it has a special meaning for us as a family, without exchanges or bank loans to impress anyone. It will be a simple ceremony where the most important thing is love,” held.

Jessica Newton confronted Magaly Medina. Photo: Instagram/Jessica Newton

Along these lines, Newton remembered when the ‘Magpie’ magazine covered her wedding with her husband Fernando at the Belmont. “I have fondly saved the number of pages that were dedicated to us,” he pointed.

Jessica Newton will not attend her daughter Cassandra and Deyvis’ wedding?

Jessica Newton He revealed, through his social networks, that he will take a trip for his birthday, which is December 19, but he did not give the exact date on which he will take it. Given this, her attendance at the expected marriage of her daughter Cassandra Sánchez and Deyvis Orosco was questioned. For this reason, the director of Miss Peru decided to clarify if she will be present at this event.

“Yes. Like every year, I will travel with ‘Fer’ (her husband) out of Peru for my birthday and we will return for Cassandra and Deyvis’ wedding. We will spend Christmas together and on December 28 we will go to Spain until February”he detailed.