Jessica Antonini did not take well the breakup with Davide, known to Men and Women and explains: “He could be gay”

Another shattered throne, path a Men and women, now, it no longer gives the emotions it once was. This time it’s about the shipwrecked story between Jessica Antonini and Davide Lorusso. The two, after a few weeks together, would break up.

It was the former tronista who revealed the details of the breakup. Jessica Antonini, at the NEW weekly, would have shot her really big. The accusations against the ex-boyfriend are quite heavy. According to his account: “Davide is gay, but he doesn’t know it”.

The statements have obviously caused a sensation, not that there is nothing wrong in the case the boy confirms, but it is perhaps the freedom that the woman has taken that infuriates the fans. Today, with a direct Instagram, clarified how things stand:

There were problems in intimacy, he was cold and detached: he may not like me anymore, he may have someone else, he may have other tastes. There’s nothing bad. In my opinion he has them and he doesn’t know it. This is not an accusation. It is also normal that if he, as he did later, ran away, he got cold in intimacy. There may be, but I think it is right for a woman to come up with her own idea. I absolutely didn’t want to accuse or spit ”.

Jessica Antonini reiterated that it is only her personal opinion and that there has been no confirmation from the ex: “I said that in my opinion Davide doesn’t know, but he likes something else. I see him very confused from that point of view. Then maybe it is likely that he does not like me or that he likes another “.

According to the tronista he disappeared out of the blue without giving explanations. At the moment no reply from the suitor.