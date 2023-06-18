You will certainly remember the story of Ken Umano, guest several times on Barbara D’Urso’s broadcasts. After the dozens of surgeries she underwent, Jessica Alves became the human Barbie. She has always dreamed of having a child, carrying on a pregnancy. For this to happen, however, you would have to have a uterus transplant.

A very risky operation, but one that he intends to carry out as soon as science permits. In an interview with the Daily Mail, Jessica Alves said: “I am a woman, but not a biological woman. On social media many write to me that I’m not a real woman and that I will never be, these are just ignorant. I dream of a man who will become the father of my children, I will have a family. I will do everything possible to have children. It’s my dream to be a mother and have a baby inside my belly. I underwent all the necessary surgeries to be as close as possible to a biological woman. But I can’t have children, which is very frustrating.”

A uterus transplant, a very risky operation, would not actually guarantee the success of the entire gestation. Despite this, it is a hypothesis that Jessica Alves does not want to discard and although the doctors have also advised her on surrogacy or adoption, if it were possible to undertake the path of the operation she would not hesitate to do it: “My brain is totally female . Sometimes I constantly feel like a pregnant woman due to the high level of hormones. I have a lot of love to give and I don’t rule out adoption, but I would love to have a uterus and I hope in the future that it can be done as soon as possible. Currently the operation would last more than 11 hours and would be very high risk. I’ve talked to some doctors and if things go like this and the risks go down I’ll be first in line. As frustrating as it is, I can’t get pregnant naturally right now.”