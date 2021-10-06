The former human Ken completed the transition and confided what his first experience in a woman’s body was like

Jessica Alves, ex Rodrigo Alves, we got to know him in Italy thanks to Barbara D’Urso who very often welcomed him in his broadcasts following his transformation step by step. Now that for about a year he has found his stability in his new female body, he gave an interview to the Brazilian broadcast Luciana Gimenez making confessions about his first time.

“My first time was very painful, I had to take painkillers and stay in bed for a few days. I also lost some blood, but when I called the surgeon who operated on me, he told me it’s normal “ – Jessica confessed.

But now it has found its stability and has no more losses. “I can’t be happier than this and it’s only been seven months” – he said.

The 38-year-old celebrity just celebrated their one million followers up Onlyfans proving that she has many people who appreciate her for her new physique. A few weeks ago it also caused quite a stir after the news of wanting to undergo a uterus transplant to become a mother. On that occasion he also confessed that he wanted to call his daughter Barbara in honor of D’Urso who has done so much for her and her popularity.

But now she has changed her mind and this very popular practice in Brazil doesn’t seem to interest her anymore. Jessica Alves has a narrow male pelvis and would have no room to accommodate a growing fetus. But her desire for motherhood has not disappeared. Indeed, it is already taking steps to study various options such as the surrogacy or adoption.

Plus the weekly Today revealed how Jessica apparently did not take her friend’s entrance well Francesca Cipriani in the house of the Gf Vip. “The former human Ken against Francesca Cipriani. It is whispered that his dream is to participate in the Big Brother Vip and that has not taken well at all the imminent entry of her great friend Francesca Cipriani into the most spied house in Italy “ – it is read.

