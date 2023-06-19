The Italian people got to know the history of Jessica Alvesex Human Ken who has decided to change sex and is now considered the Human barbie. Jessica has often been a guest on Barbara D’Urso’s broadcasts where she was able to talk about her numerous cosmetic surgery operations.

Jessica used to be Rodrigoa boy who had decided to undergo various surgeries to look more and more like the famous doll Ken. A few years ago then the decision to change sex and become Jessica resembling more and more to a human Barbie.

Source: web

Jessica, however, has a dream in her life, to become mom. She does not intend to adopt a child but she would like to grow him inside her and to do that she would need one uterus transplant.

Today he lives in London and a few days ago she was interviewed by the Daily Mail where she explained her dream. “I am a woman, but not a biological woman. On social media many write to me that I’m not a real woman and that I will never be, these are just ignorant. I dream of a man who will become the father of my children, I will have a family. I will do everything possible to have children. It’s my dream to be a mother and have a baby inside my belly. I underwent all the necessary surgeries to be as close as possible to a biological woman. But I can’t have children, which is very frustrating.” – he confessed.

The uterus transplant it is an operation that presents very high risks but Jessica is willing to sacrifice.

“My brain is totally female. Sometimes I constantly feel like a pregnant woman due to the high level of hormones. I have a lot of love to give and I don’t rule out adoption, but I would love to have a uterus and I hope in the future that it can be done as soon as possible. Currently the operation would last more than 11 hours and would be very high risk. I’ve talked to some doctors and if things go like this and the risks go down I’ll be first in line. As frustrating as it is, I can’t get pregnant naturally right now.” – her words.