Jéssica Albiach, 44-year-old Valencian, leader of En Comú Podem in Parliament, demands that the Government shelve Hard Rock, the mega tourist complex with casino and betting rooms that the multinational decided to build in Salou (Tarragona), to negotiate the budgets of the Generalitat. Her intention is to repeat herself as a candidate in the next regional elections.

Ask. Have they raised the price of their support for the Generalitat's budgets?

Answer. We want budgets to prioritize health, housing, education and ecological transition in the context of the worst drought our country has ever had and we find the Hard Rock, which is absolutely incongruent with these objectives. If they rule it out, we are willing to negotiate the 2024 accounts.

Q. But a year ago the megacasino project already existed and the accounts were approved. What has changed?

R. What has changed is that we are suffering the worst drought in our history and we know that the casino's Urban Master Plan (PDU) is about to prosper. It is very disappointing that the PSC makes the largest casino in Europe a condition to push the budgets forward.

Q. They are partners with the socialists in other places, but they set the condition the other way around to approve the accounts.

R. The one who places Hard Rock in the negotiation for the first time is the PSC. If last year it didn't make any sense, now even less. The PSC is to the right of the PSOE and this has never happened before. Salvador Illa is clearly to the right of Pedro Sánchez. And right now the Government is transitional and is built on old logic.

Q. It is assumed then that the Government will approve the casino.

R. Aragonès has to lead. The project is nonsense: it goes against sustainability and perpetuates a model of precariousness in Camp de Tarragona. In addition, there are false promises: there is talk of 20,000 jobs when Port Aventura has 1,700. If Hard Rock is so important to Aragonès, he still has to look for other majorities to push the budgets forward.

Q. Barcelona doesn't have them either.

R. It is unheard of that eight months after the elections and with a progressive majority, Collboni does not say who he wants to form a government with.

Q. Is Ada Colau the stopper that prevents the leftist agreement in Barcelona?

R. It would seem unheard of for someone to see it like that. Collboni is mayor thanks to her and our space. What has to happen will end up happening: there will be a progressive government in the city.

R. A progressive government can only be with Barcelona en Común and ERC.

Q. Is the party concerned that Colau does not have his position defined? Could it be considered that she was the candidate of the commons for Parliament?

R. I don't see lack of definition in your role. We have made a triumvirate of women (the third is Candela Lóoez) at the head of the party and she is a councilor. She had the opportunity to be a minister and head of the European list and she has said no. She has decided that her project is Barcelona.

Interview with Jéssica Albich, spokesperson for En Comú Podem in the Parliament of Catalonia. Kike Rincon

Q. What will happen in the regional elections? Will they go in coalition with Podem?

R. I am from Podem, I will not forget, and I have worked for unity. I have always thought that the adversary is on the other side of the banner. We have to understand each other. It is true that Podem will have to say what he wants.

Q. Podem has its demands and they say that they have felt belittled by you

R. I will not have a dialogue with Podem through the media. For me, all of this has been a hard and painful process. Many people shared double militancy and the prohibition of it left many of us disconcerted. I am in favor of continuing to talk with Podem colleagues.

Q. What have they done wrong with Podem?

R. I will not enter because of the love I have and where I come from. We can all do things better, in this and in everything.

Q. In Galicia, Sumar and Podemos have been separated. In the Basque Country it has just been decided that they will also be separated. Does it lead the way for Catalonia?

R. In Catalonia we have always gone on our own. The territorial reality is very diverse.

Q. In the end, is the conclusion that it is difficult for the left to go together?

R. We on the left are always very demanding, but we must never lose sight of the fact that together we are stronger. In Galicia, the result has been very disappointing for any progressive. They are very bad results. There has been a lack of time and territorial roots.

Q. Has Jaume Asens responded to his proposal to be a candidate for the Commons on the European lists?

R. It's up to him to say it. We are happy and convinced that he is the best person. I hope he says yes.

Q. They did not think the same when he was knocked out at the last minute to lead the common list on June 23.

R. Jaume explained his reasons in a letter. And now for these European women we ask it from the conviction that he is the best person because of his career and her experience in de-judicialization. He has done enormous work first with the pardons and then with the amnesty.

Q. Is it a way to reward him for his work with the amnesty law?

R. It is not about rewarding Jaume, he is the best representative that Catalonia can have in Europe.

Q. Will the amnesty law be approved?

R. There are hundreds of families that need it. I see García Castellón increasingly alone and cornered. His accusations melt like sugar and it is good news for democracy. The amnesty law as it is already robust and will pass the Constitutional and European filter. It cannot be updated. The amnesty is not a victory only for the pro-independence world, it is good for all of us who want to talk more about the future.

Q. Do you see yourself fighting at the polls with Carles Puigdemont and Oriol Junqueras in February?

R. Each space has to choose its head of the list. It seems that not with Junqueras (ERC has already decided that the candidate will be Aragonès). Whatever the elections are, we are entering a new stage. We are seeing it in state politics as Junts has also entered in some way into the governance of the State and it is very good news. I hope that four years will come in favor of Catalonia. We deserve it. The last few years have been very hard.

Q. He talks about the governance of Junts, but they say that it is an investiture pact and that they must go according to agreement

R. OK that's fine. Sometimes agreements between different parties are presented as a weakness and it is not: it is a difficulty. It is democracy. We are very used to absolute majorities and it is an anomaly if you compare it with the rest of Europe. It won't be easy, but the most difficult thing that was the investiture has already been done. We must go law by law, step by step and negotiation by negotiation and it is important that the socialist party fulfills the agreements.

Q. What do you propose for the drought?

R. We would be wrong if we thought that this is about managing this drought and predicting the next one. The Government has arrived late to this drought and does not distribute efforts equitably. Industry, livestock and farming already have very severe restrictions and tourism does not. A new culture of water is necessary; it cannot continue to be consumed and spent as if it were the scroll Instagram infinity.

