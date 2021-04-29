Jessica Alba, businesswoman and actress, is known for her roles in Fantastic Four, Sin City and others. She landed her first role at age 13, though she left acting in 2019. She has now become a successful green product entrepreneur.

Alba founded her company in 2012, which sells products for baby care, home cleaning and beauty cosmetics. Also, according to the United States Securities Market Commission, the artist of Mexican origin seeks to go public and achieve a valuation of up to 1,500 million dollars.

Faced with this, she told what happened to achieve success through a statement.

“I was born into a hardworking Mexican American family. My parents had various jobs, doing whatever it took to get ahead. I suffered from chronic illnesses, severe asthma, and allergies, which led to long, lonely weeks in the hospital. There were no lasting solutions to my health problems, and when I was 10 years old, I realized how well-being can define your entire life.”, He narrated.

Also, on the occasion of her birthday, the actress uploaded a video of her celebration, where you blow out the candles and share with friends.