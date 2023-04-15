The revelations of the wife of the PSG and national midfielder interviewed in Verissimo

Jessica Aidisecond wife of footballer Marco Verrattiwas today a guest of very true on Canale 5. The model told some background of their first meeting, revealing how the engagement and later the marriagearrived after victory of the European football championship by the Italian national team.

Jessica Aidi: the 1st appointment with Verratti — Jessica Aidi, 29-year-old French model originally from Montpellier, was a guest today in Silvia Toffanin’s living room in very trueon Canale 5. The girl took the opportunity to reveal some background on her love story with the midfielder of Paris Saint-Germain and of the Italian national team, Marco Verratti: “I didn’t like it right away – remember – The first time we met we didn’t even talkWe were in a group of friends. He didn’t know French well, I didn’t know anything about Italian”.He courted me a lot, he had to do a lot of work. Initially we saw each other very little. I also left for the USA, I wanted to have new experiences, I had a project ready. Eventually though, we realized that ours was true love and we reunited. We did things slowly,” says Jessica. See also The 4 hits and the only mistake of Barcelona against Napoli

The Verratti-Aidi marriage — In 2022, two days after Italy’s victory in the European Championships at Wembley, Marco Verratti and Jessica Aidi got married. As for the proposal, however, it came from the footballer in a suggestive African setting. “The proposal was in the desert in Morocco. I didn’t understand why a friend of mine kept fixing me – the model’s words to Very true – she wanted everything to be perfect. I didn’t think she would ask for her hand in front of other people. I was amazed, I was very excited. The wedding was amazing, two days after winning the European Championships. It was all very intimate, there were only 60 people. I would like to become a mother, even if I don’t know when“.

Verratti: who is the first wife — However, the footballer Marco Verratti has another marriage behind him, on the end of which there are different versions. Indeed, the former Pescara midfielder has married in 2015 Laura Zazzarawith whom he had his sons Tommaso and Andrea. In 2019 the separation, which according to someone would have happened precisely because of the attendance by the blue national team with Jessica Aidi. According to other versions, however, the spark with the model would have struck after the removal from his first wife, with which it seems there were already differences. See also Linda Caicedo: the unusual reason that would prevent her from being a Barcelona footballer