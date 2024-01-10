This beginning of the year has been a lot of news in the world of cinema and series, since not long ago it was revealed that we are going to have the official movie of The Mandalorian along with the confirmation of season four, and as for video game shows, we already know the actress from abby for The Last of Us. However, this is not all the information that has been revealed about the second season, as it has also come to light who is going to play neither more nor less than Jesse.

According to what has appeared on the networks, the person who has taken the role is Young Mazino, someone who meets the characteristics that are in the game, whether in terms of age and factions that are considered Asian. The news was given through the official networks of the Max platform. This has been followed with a repost by Naughty Dogwho are happy to receive Mazino in the cast of characters.

We're so excited for Young Mazino to step into the shoes of Jesse in @TheLastOfUsHBO Season 2. 🎉 https://t.co/GurthEHRZU — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) January 10, 2024

For those who don't know it, Yoioung Mazino is an American actor best known for his role as Paul Cho in the series of Netflix, Beef, for which he was nominated for the 2023 Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. It is worth mentioning that he has previously had other roles in series, but they have been in single episode appearances or as an extra in the background, so Beef It has been what catapulted him into the spotlight.

Remember that season two of The Last of Us will have its premiere until 2025 on HBO Max.

Via: Twitter

Editor's note: Little by little the cast of characters in this story is filling up, it will be interesting to know who will play Owen and more members of the Jackson community. Also, we want to see if in the end Dina's supposed actress turns out to be the same one we saw in the first season.