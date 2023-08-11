Jessenia Meneses (1995, Medellín) will run next season at LABORAL Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi. The Colombian cyclist signs for one year, 2024, and will bring her experience and quality.

A reinforcement that will provide competitiveness and that, in addition, enriches the project since it allows the riders of the team to share other cultures and ways of living cycling. A signing therefore arrives to add and help the Basque cyclists from the youth academy to continue their growth.

Quality

This 2023, she shone in the Ciudad Eibar GP, fourth, and in the Tour of Andalusia, 11th and winner of the Mountain, and, more recently, she finished 11th in the Tour of Colombia. Fourth in the Junior World Championship in 2013, she will return to Europe – she ran for an Italian team in 2014 – together with the Basque team, after competing in American formations. This year she runs with the continental Colombia Pacto Por El Deporte, a structure to which she has belonged for the last four seasons, and in her career she has competed in two editions of the Giro d’Italia.

“Being in Europe is one of the dreams for which I have worked for many years And precisely being at LABORAL Kutxa is something that motivates me a lot. It makes me very happy to belong to this team and wear this new skin. For this reason, I highly value the opportunity they give me and I hope to contribute to the growth of the team,” said the runner.

She added: “I am a climber, but I feel I can hold my own on all types of terrain; I am combative and ambitious. Next year, I hope to do things in the best way by looking for the opportunity to be able to obtain good results in the races and, to collective level, be an important support that gives confidence to my colleagues”.

Ion Lazkanosports manager of the LABORAL Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi: “Jessenia is an addition that can provide us with more quality in the mountain stages as she has a climbing profile. She has already shown that when the race goes up, she defends herself very well. This year he has had flashes and good performances in races we have competed in. We believe that with a European calendar from the start of the season he can have significant progression. This type of signing also increases the level and average quality of the group, and the demand increases for all”.

The LABORAL Kutxa-Euskad Foundationi has ten cyclists with a contract for 2024 with the signing of Meneses. His name joins the renewed Usoa Ostolaza, Alba Teruel and Eneritz Vadillo, plus Naia Amondarain, Yurani Blanco, Idoia Eraso, Nadia Quagliotto, Aileen Schweikart and Debora Silvestri, all with current contracts.

