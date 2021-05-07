After more than a decade at Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital, the Dr. Jackson Avery said goodbye to Grey’s anatomy.

Jesse Williams, actor who plays the doctor, announced that he will appear for the last time in the episode titled Tradition, which will be broadcast on May 20.

Grey’s Anatomy 17×15 Trailer

Jesse Williams’ farewell message

In a statement published by People magazine, the interpreter shared his feelings after the announcement of his retirement from Grey’s anatomy.

“I will always be grateful for the limitless opportunities provided to me by Shonda Rimes (creator of the series), the network, the studio, the co-stars, our incredible team, Krista (writer), Ellen Pompeo and Debbie Allen,” Williams said.

“As an actor, director and person, I have been very lucky to learn so much from so many. I thank our beautiful fans who breathe so much energy and appreciation in our shared worlds”Continued Williams, who played the plastic surgeon from Grey’s anatomy season 6.

For her part, Krista Vernoff, the series ‘central writer, praised Williams’ work, calling the actor “an extraordinary artist and activist.”

“Seeing its evolution in the last 11 years, both on screen and off, has been a real gift. Jesse brings so much heart, so much attention and so much intelligence to his work. We will miss him and Jackson Avery, ”he shared.

News of Williams’ imminent departure came the same day that Sarah Drew returned, who brought Jackson’s ex-partner, Dr. April Kepner, to Grey’s Anatomy.