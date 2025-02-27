Former Bundesliga coach Jesse Marsch, in his function as Canada’s national football coach, is committed to US President Donald Trump. At an appointment in California, the former US international emphatically distanced himself from Trump’s repeated statements to plans for converting the northern US neighboring land into part of the United States. “If I have a message to our president, then the to break up with the ridiculous saying happiness via Canada as the 51st state of the United States,” said Marsch at the media day about the National League finals of the Concacaf zone in March in Inglewood.