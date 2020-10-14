Machu Picchu empty, in Peru on June 15, 2020 (PERCY HURTADO / AFP)

His story makes the a in Peru, and for good reason: after seven months of waiting, Jesse Katayama, 26, was finally able to visit Machu Picchu, an ancient Inca city perched at 2438 meters above sea level and classified as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO. The place has been completely closed since containment in March and still today, until further notice. It is therefore an exceptional opening, for an exceptional tourist.

Machu Picchu was his dream. It was the last stage of a world tour that took him through Australia, South Africa and Brazil. He therefore arrives in Peru with his prepaid ticket for the Inca sanctuary on March 14. Two days before the closure of the site and the start of drastic containment. The borders are closed, the government imposes isolation and a curfew. Obviously, all tourists leave the country. All except Jesse Katayama, who decides to stay.

Japan, which organized the repatriation of its nationals, offered to return home but found it too expensive, so he came to this conclusion: no question of repaying a flight before seeing Machu Picchu. The world is at a standstill, it has time.

So he rented a small room in Aguas Calientes, at the foot of the mountain. For a week, then a month, then an entire season. During all this time, he lived on his savings, quite easily since the cost of living in Peru is much lower than in Japan. But above all, he made friends, he learned yoga, a little Spanish. In return, he who is a boxing teacher in Osaka gave lessons to the children of the neighborhood.

A unique, unusual tourist, whom several journalists came to interview, and whom the Ministry of Culture ended up hearing about. On Sunday, his dream came true: the ministry authorized him to visit Machu Picchu, wearing a mask and accompanied by a guide. He posted the photo on Instagram: we see them both, alone in front of the centuries-old ruins.

A portrait that made Peru smile, but which does not erase the current disaster: the country is the most bereaved in the world by the Covid-19 epidemic, more than 33,350 dead for 31.9 million inhabitants . A real health and economic drama. And this may also be why the Peruvian daily La Republica whoever tells this story wants to see it as a positive nod: perseverance, summarizes the newspaper, is always rewarded.