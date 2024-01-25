Jesse Jane, the famous actress in the adult entertainment industry, died at the age of 43 at her home with her partner, Brett Hasenmueller, as reported by the TMZ website. Law enforcement responded to a welfare check at their residence, located in Moore, Oklahoma, and discovered the bodies on the floor. The alert was given by one of Brett's employers, who was deeply concerned after not hearing from him several days ago.

What did porn actress Jesse Jane die of?

TMZ noted that the first indications of Jesse Jane's death point to an overdose. However, the actual cause of her death is still under investigation and the final conclusions of the report issued by the medical examiner are awaited. Likewise, it is unknown how long the adult film figure and her partner would have been dead.

Who was Jesse Jane?

Jesse Jane was one of the most prominent stars of adult cinema worldwide. She began her outstanding career in 2002. In addition to starring in numerous films in that genre, she participated in the erotic version of the Hollywood production “Pirates II: Stagnetti's Revenge”, whose budget was around 8 million dollars and is considered one of the most expensive adult movies in history.

Jesse Jane was 43 years old. Photo: Biographies.

The real name of the model, who had a son, was Cindy Taylor. In addition, many remember her for her participation in conventional series and films, such as 'Starsky & Hutch', a 2004 comedy, HBO's 'Entourage' and 'The Bad Girls Club'. She also filmed a documentary for CNBC titled 'Porn: Business of Pleasure', which showed Jesse Jane's life behind the cameras. On social media, colleagues and followers of the late actress lamented the news.

