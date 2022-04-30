After seeing the sacrifice of Hombre de Hierrointerpreted by Robert Downey Jr., in “Avengers: endgame”, there has been much questioning about the possible return of the character and at the hands of which actor it would be. And it is that the nature of comics always finds a way to bring back their characters.

To the happiness of the fans of Tony Starkaccording to the Comic Book medium, actor John Stamos, best remembered for his role as Jesse in “full-house” and Blackie in “General Hospital”, will lend his voice to Tony Stark in the animated show “Spidey and his amazing friends”.

YOU CAN SEE: The New York Times will present a documentary about the Elon Musk scandals

John Phillip Stamos was nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award for his role as Blackie Parrish in “General Hospital.” Photo: Instagram

What will “Spidey and his amazing friends” be about?

The episode that will have Hombre de Hierro will try that he will receive the help of spider-man and other arachnid heroes, in order to defeat Electro, the classic enemy of the wall climber.

Marvel targets a child audience with Spidey and his Amazing Friends. Credits: Composition

John Stamos as Iron Man

The actor remembered for his gallant roles and for his charisma will not be the last actor to provide the voice for an animated version of the Marvel character. If we remember, the series “What if…?” hired a different actor to play the different variants of the character.

What if..? It will be the first animated series of the MCU. Photo: Marvel Studios

When will the new episodes of “Spidey and his amazing friends” be available?