The former Minister José Luis Ábalos, Jésica Rodríguez, said Thursday in the Supreme Court that in 2019 delivered his curriculum to the then holder of Transport by WhatsApp and soon called her from the public company INECO to do a job interview. There he spent two years charging a salary of about 1,060 euros, but, as he has confirmed before the instructor Leopoldo Puente, He did no service.

At that time, the Ábalos couple was studying a university career and it was the minister who encouraged her to work in parallel. According to sources present in the statement, Jésica has assured that Ábalos He told him that it was “good” to work while studying. He sent his curriculum by WhatsApp and soon called him to do the interview he has reported in his statement as a witness.

Rodríguez did a job interview with a man whose name does not remember and offered him an administrative assistant position. According to legal sources, Rodríguez explained that “he had knowledge of Office, which was what they needed.” It turns out that they did not even need that: the witness has reported that, after collecting some work material and doing a occupational risk course, it was Waiting to receive orders from Joseba GarcíaKoldo García’s brother. And Joseba García never gave him any instruction.

“I met Joseba, he told me his professional career and I had to be waiting for him to need me,” Rodriguez said in the Supreme, to then confess that in the two years of the contract he did not do any work. Did you do nothing in these two years?Magistrate Leopold Puente has questioned, to which she has simply answered “no.”

By the time the contract was over in Ineco, as he said, Ábalos was no longer his partner. The relationship had begun in October 2018, while Ábalos lived with his wife and children, bass The promise that the minister was going to divorce so that he and Rodríguez could have “a future” together. After a year, she saw that “that was not fulfilled” and that the pressures did not work. Ábalos told him that while he was minister he could not divorce because that was “a scandal”, but Rodriguez did not want to be “the second dish.”





Anyway, the favors of Ábalos to the witness went beyond the end of the relationship and both continued “speaking”, “having contact.” So before the imminent end of his employment contract, Rodríguez went back to the Minister’s advisor, Koldo García. These calls allowed her to work in another public company, Tragsatec, as she has admitted herself in her testimony before Judge Puente.

While he could not remember exactly as that happened, he has affirmed that He did not “no interview” to enter there. Once again, it was made available to Joseba García who, again, did not need his services. On this occasion there were six months of contract.

The floor in Plaza de España

One of the central affairs during the statement of Jésica Rodríguez, which has lasted around 45 minutes, has been the floor in which he stayed in Plaza de España (Madrid) while Ábalos was minister. The stay in the apartment took place between March 2019 and the same month of 2022. The rent, and this was confirmed by the witness, was from 2,700 euros per month, But she didn’t pay them. In fact, Rodríguez has assured that he does not know who financed that rent.





“I told me that I was an age to be sharing a floor. We saw each other every week, so he could not come to my house either,” said the witness. In short, the minister told his girlfriend to “take a floor” to “like.” She chose one in the tower of Spain, because she was close to Ferraz and her university.

Koldo Garcíawhich according to Rodríguez I did “all for Ábalos, until she goes for tobacco”he contacted the minister’s couple to visit the floor next to “Una Alberto”. This is Alberto Escolano, alleged testaferro of the commissioner Víctor de Aldama charged at the National Court. “Escolano was, according to the reports of the Central Operational Unit (UCO) of the Civil Guard, who paid the rent in order of Víctor de Aldama, but Jésica has not confirmed this extreme:” I do not know who paid the floor, I imagine that the Lord Ábalos coordinating him.

Accompanied Ábalos on his official trips

Rodríguez’s story indicates that Koldo García, indeed, made all kinds of efforts for Minister Ábalos. “If they gave me some flowers, even if Koldo were betrayed, they were Mr. Ábalos,” the witness has come to point out in his statement before the judge. It was also Koldo García who paid the plane bills when Jésica Rodríguez accompanied Ábalos on his official trips, which It happened “every month.”

The witness recalls “many” of those trips, “to London, Moscow, Abu Dhabi” and also within Spain. She didn’t pay “anything” for going to trips because “I always paid everything Ábalos”. Of course, on many occasions “Koldo managed, but they also understood themselves and Mr. Ábalos paid it.”