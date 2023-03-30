Jesi, homeless man wins 300,000 euros at the scratch card and decides to help Caritas

Tiziano Pellonara, 63 years old, in September 2020 won 240,000 euros at the “Scratch and Win”. He lived at the traffic light at the intersection of Viale del Lavoro in Jesi, where he begged.

Before ending up on the street, as he says Republic, he was a worker at Italim in Pescara. Seven years after retirement, he had left his job to look after his elderly mother, with the severance pay received. But when the money ran out, Titian ended up begging at that traffic light.

Recently, a relative asked for the blocking of the disbursement of money to Titian, obtaining it, and forcing the 63-year-old to return to that street corner. The “fear” is that even the money won could run out if left in his hand.

Pellonara in fact, with part of the money, intends to settle 5,000 euros of debts accumulated over the years and help Caritas, the only place that took care of him when he had nothing left.

In the end, the judges of the Ancona court agreed with him: the winnings were returned to Titian, who can now peacefully look after his mother and say goodbye to the road.