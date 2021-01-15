At 27 years old, a footballer is usually in the best moment of his career. Around that age, players reach the highest level in their game with physical fullness. Jesé Rodríguez will turn 28 next month and he is unemployed. He ended the year being fired from Paris Saint Germain, the last of the six clubs that he has passed through since a decade ago he began to dazzle in the Real Madrid quarry, within a generation from which stars who continue in the most tall, like Casemiro, Morata or Lucas Vázquez. This is not the case for Jesé, who today is trying to recover his battered career by training alone in his hometown, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. In their social networks He shares videos of his training sessions showing the world, and teams looking for strikers, that he is ready to return to the pitch and offer his power, dribbling and scoring nose. In parallel, it feeds another Instagram account, that of Jay M, his alter ego, the reggaeton singer who has just published a song with sexually explicit lyrics and who has been trying to succeed for five years. More or less since he said he dreamed “of winning the Ballon d’Or in four years.” Seven have passed, and Jesse’s last noticeable appearance was in the reality by Telecinco The strong house.

The reason why PSG terminated Jesé’s contract last month would have been exclusively football, according to the media in the French capital. Jesé had signed this entire season, of the five for which he signed in 2016 with a salary of five million a year. The announcement of his dismissal coincided with his appearance by telephone on the program The strong house to send a message of support to Aurah Ruiz, her current partner and with whom she has lived a soap opera of comings and goings and confrontations.

The canary’s trajectory since his arrival in Paris has worsened until he was ostracized. In four and a half seasons with Neymar’s team, he has played 18 games and scored two goals. He has been to four other clubs on loan. Las Palmas, Stoke City, Betis and Sporting de Portugal, but there is a really chilling data. Since leaving Madrid in 2016 he has scored just seven goals, the last of them 15 months ago. Figures that prove the decline of a footballer who seemed destined to achieve everything. In December 2011, at the age of 18, he made his debut with the Real Madrid first team. The following year he won the U19 Eurocup as the tournament’s top scorer, and personally he became a father for the first time to his partner, Melody Santana. Jesé requested a paternity test to the general astonishment, which confirmed that Jesé Junior was his son.

With a meteoric progression, Jesé arrives in 2014. After announcing that he looks like the Ballon d’Or, things start to go wrong. His eccentric personal life takes its toll on him, accentuated after suffering a serious knee injury that separates him from football for eight months. Still with crutches, he lives a fire in his house in La Finca that starts while soundproofing the basement to turn it into a recording studio. One of the workers is seriously injured, and the footballer, limping, has to jump to the next house, owned by his partner Arbeloa. Jesé is recovering from the injury but far from his previous level. In the summer of 2016, a month after releasing her first song as reggaeton, PSG signed him for 25 million.

He disembarks in the fashion capital with a new couple, Aurah Ruiz, a tronista from Women, men and viceversa and ex of Kiko Rivera. At the same time, Melody Santana announces in networks that she has been the mother of another son of Jesé. Again he asks for the DNA test of little Neyzan, and it is confirmed that it is his. The following year, while playing on loan in Las Palmas, he had his third child with Aurah. The little boy is born in poor health, and Ruiz publicly accuses Jesé of spending the holiday and not taking care of little Nyan. They finally break up, and in the summer of 2018 he begins dating Janira Barm, a model with whom he becomes a father for the fourth time that same year. He arrives at Betis, where he scores two goals in 14 games. The next destination is Sporting de Lisboa. In the middle of the pandemic, the Portuguese team breaks the loan while Jesé does the same with Janira Barm. She is pregnant. Two months later, Jesé returns with Aurah, but rumors of infidelity with another tronista from Women, men and viceversa. Aurah gets out of the way and enters The strong house in November.

Despite their reconciliation, the trial that faces both of them for alleged harassment by Aurah of the footballer is held. She is sentenced to work for the community. In case something was missing, 2020 ends with Janira Barm giving birth to Jesé’s fifth child, a girl named Aylén. About the footballer, it has been said that he will enter the program Survivors, although he seems determined to go back to dressing short.

The case of Jesé has brought back the figure of the chaotic player, with both talent and emotional lack of control, reminiscent of fallen myths of the past like Maradona. With little chance of returning to the elite, he continues to drive Aurah in his € 250,000 Lamborghini. “I make money sleeping,” he once said. Now he burns it amid rumors that place him in Istanbul. Fenerbahçe would be the team where Jesé would try to rise from his ashes. His last train would be destined for Turkey.